Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Roseville with electric saw, fixed blade

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Placer County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 41-year-old Clarence Wayne Anderson after catching him with a sawed-off catalytic converter in Roseville on Monday morning.
According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, deputies responded to an alarm sounding off at a business along Viking Place. While looking for signs of break-ins and unsecured entrances, deputies came across Anderson in his car. He began walking toward the deputies when they spotted him, carrying a red electric saw and a fixed blade.
Upon investigating, Anderson allegedly sawed off a catalytic converter from an SUV inside a locked gate at the business.
They took Anderson into custody once he dropped the items, and he was arrested on charges of burglary, violation of probation, vandalism, tampering with a vehicle and receiving stolen property.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
WATCH MORE: