10 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! Do you like silent disco, Folklorico dancing or even a video game expo? If so, we've got a list of things for you to do this weekend in Northern California!
This weekend's weather remains chilly with temperatures in the low-50s with a north-northwest breeze.
Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab a jacket and enjoy some of these weekend events!
A video game convention featuring special guests and panels, vendors, displays, video gaming, art and so much more! There will be special guests from the video gaming industry, YouTubers and Twitch streamers, an exhibitor room full of vendors and artists selling video games and game-related merchandise, indie game developers, an interactive museum and lots of games to play.
- 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
- Located at the Scottish Rite Center (6151 H St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sac Gamers Expo
- More information about his event HERE.
Come light the menorah at this year's Chanuka celebration! Enjoy tasty and traditional Hanukkah foods, doughnuts, hot latkes, bounce houses, face painting and a 9-foot tall LED menorah.
- 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
- Located at Elk Grove's Old Town Plaza (9615 Railroad St., Elk Grove)
- Organized by Chabad of Elk Grove
- More information about his event HERE.
Create joyful new memories this season at this event, featuring free food, amazing entertainment and the best gift of all — each other! There will be performances by Betty Who, Jake Wesley Rogers and various other artists.
- 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
- Located at the Sacramento LGBT Community Center (1015 20th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Number Story and the Sacramento LGBT Community Center
- More information about his event HERE.
A modern bilingual musical of Mexico’s traditional Christmas pageant. Expect a satirical, poignant, moralistic, sly and romantic show with a contemporary and timeless subject matter.
- 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
- Located at the Latino Center of Art & Culture (2700 Front St., Sacramento)
- Organized by the Latino Center of Art & Culture
- More information about his event HERE.
Enjoy Mexican Folklorico dances celebrating the holidays! Folklórico is the combination of dance and music representing regions of Mexico and expressing the history and stories of these amazing cultures.
- 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
- Located at Davis Veterans Memorial Theatre, Art and Culture (203 E 14th St., Davis)
- Organized by Instituto Mazatlán de Bellas Artes
- More information about his event HERE.
Welcome to a millennium-age silent party! A curated experience and not just a party that's tailored to guests for the best musical immersion. Get ready to jam out to 90's music, today's hits, R&B and hip hop!
- 9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
- Located at Slim + Husky's (3413 Broadway, Sacramento)
- Organized by Millennium Age
- More information about his event HERE.
Shop over 170 of your favorite local small businesses selling vintage clothing, local brands, art, shoes, plants, vinyl, food and more! Admission is always free and all ages are welcome, just in time for the holidays.
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
- Located at the World's Worst Bodega (1125 I St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Worlds Worst Expo
- More information about his event HERE.
Shop over 25 unique local artisans, crafters and makers showcasing handmade jewelry, candles, art, bath and body, and other specialty items in time for the holidays!
- 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
- Located at DOCO - Downtown Commons (405 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by River City Marketplace
- More information about his event HERE.
Enjoy a magical day of family fun and holiday cheer with a photo shoot with Santa, a live DJ, face painting, live entertainment and a Mrs. Clause workshop! Families can also enjoy food, drinks and, of course, hot chocolate.
- 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
- Located at Drake's: The Barn (985 Riverfront St., West Sacramento)
- Organized by Drakes: The Barn and Self Care Sundays
- More information about his event HERE.
Join the free holiday festivities including photos and visits with Santa, holiday crafts for the kiddos while supplies last, holiday entertainment such as balloon twisting and face painting, games and giveaways, magical magicians, a dance party with Andy Z and much more!
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
- Located at Citrus Town Center (7925 Greenback Ln., Citrus Heights)
- Organized by Citrus Town Center
- More information about his event HERE.
