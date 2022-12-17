10 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 17-18

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend!

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! Do you like silent disco, Folklorico dancing or even a video game expo? If so, we've got a list of things for you to do this weekend in Northern California!

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab a jacket and enjoy some of these weekend events!

A video game convention featuring special guests and panels, vendors, displays, video gaming, art and so much more! There will be special guests from the video gaming industry, YouTubers and Twitch streamers, an exhibitor room full of vendors and artists selling video games and game-related merchandise, indie game developers, an interactive museum and lots of games to play.

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Located at the Scottish Rite Center (6151 H St., Sacramento)

Organized by Sac Gamers Expo

More information about his event HERE.

Tickets for Sac Gamers Expo 2022 will be available online starting Monday, October 3rd at 10am! We will continue... Posted by Sac Gamers Expo on Friday, September 30, 2022

Come light the menorah at this year's Chanuka celebration! Enjoy tasty and traditional Hanukkah foods, doughnuts, hot latkes, bounce houses, face painting and a 9-foot tall LED menorah.

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Located at Elk Grove's Old Town Plaza (9615 Railroad St., Elk Grove)

Organized by Chabad of Elk Grove

More information about his event HERE.

We are so excited to invite you to Elk Grove's first ever Chanukah celebration! Join us on December 18th at the Old Town Plaza, and bring along your friends and family. No booking required! Posted by Chabad of Elk Grove on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Create joyful new memories this season at this event, featuring free food, amazing entertainment and the best gift of all — each other! There will be performances by Betty Who, Jake Wesley Rogers and various other artists.

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Located at the Sacramento LGBT Community Center (1015 20th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Number Story and the Sacramento LGBT Community Center

More information about his event HERE.

Don't miss your chance to catch Jake Wesley Rogers and Betty Who live at your Sacramento LGBT Community Center. Get your FREE tickets to Found Family Fest, NOW at https://bit.ly/3UUO81X Posted by The Sacramento LGBT Community Center on Saturday, December 10, 2022

A modern bilingual musical of Mexico’s traditional Christmas pageant. Expect a satirical, poignant, moralistic, sly and romantic show with a contemporary and timeless subject matter.

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Located at the Latino Center of Art & Culture (2700 Front St., Sacramento)

Organized by the Latino Center of Art & Culture

More information about his event HERE.

If you're not familiar with what A Pastorela in Sacramento is all about, here's a post quickly explaining Pastorelas as... Posted by Latino Center of Art & Culture on Thursday, December 1, 2022

Enjoy Mexican Folklorico dances celebrating the holidays! Folklórico is the combination of dance and music representing regions of Mexico and expressing the history and stories of these amazing cultures.

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Located at Davis Veterans Memorial Theatre, Art and Culture (203 E 14th St., Davis)

Organized by Instituto Mazatlán de Bellas Artes

More information about his event HERE.

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Welcome to a millennium-age silent party! A curated experience and not just a party that's tailored to guests for the best musical immersion. Get ready to jam out to 90's music, today's hits, R&B and hip hop!

9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Located at Slim + Husky's (3413 Broadway, Sacramento)

Organized by Millennium Age

More information about his event HERE.

💥SACRAMENTO 💥 12/17/22 ✌🏽WE OUTSIDE FOR THE HOLIDAYS!! 🎬YOUR 90'S BABIES vs TODAYs TRAP HOLIDAY SILENT PARTY WILL... Posted by Millennium Age on Thursday, December 8, 2022

Shop over 170 of your favorite local small businesses selling vintage clothing, local brands, art, shoes, plants, vinyl, food and more! Admission is always free and all ages are welcome, just in time for the holidays.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Located at the World's Worst Bodega (1125 I St., Sacramento)

Organized by Worlds Worst Expo

More information about his event HERE.

Shop over 25 unique local artisans, crafters and makers showcasing handmade jewelry, candles, art, bath and body, and other specialty items in time for the holidays!

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Located at DOCO - Downtown Commons (405 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by River City Marketplace

More information about his event HERE.

Our Holiday Makers Market is popping up in West Plaza in time for holiday shopping this Saturday, 12/17! 🎁 🌟 Vendors,... Posted by DOCO Sacramento on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Enjoy a magical day of family fun and holiday cheer with a photo shoot with Santa, a live DJ, face painting, live entertainment and a Mrs. Clause workshop! Families can also enjoy food, drinks and, of course, hot chocolate.

11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Located at Drake's: The Barn (985 Riverfront St., West Sacramento)

Organized by Drakes: The Barn and Self Care Sundays

More information about his event HERE.

Join the free holiday festivities including photos and visits with Santa, holiday crafts for the kiddos while supplies last, holiday entertainment such as balloon twisting and face painting, games and giveaways, magical magicians, a dance party with Andy Z and much more!

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Located at Citrus Town Center (7925 Greenback Ln., Citrus Heights)

Organized by Citrus Town Center

More information about his event HERE.

Join us for our FREE FUNTOPiA - Merry Little Christmas Party event at Citrus Town Center Saturday, December 17th from... Posted by Citrus Town Center on Monday, November 7, 2022