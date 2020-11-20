Candlelight vigil held for alleged armed man shot, killed at Sacramento boxing match

Sacramento advocate group EMPACT organized the vigil to memorialize Augustine Morales, who was accused of shooting at a boxing event in North Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A candlelight vigil was held for a 38-year-old man who was shot and killed by Sacramento Police on Nov.14 after being suspected in a shooting at a boxing event that was trying to curb gun violence.

The Sacramento advocate group EMPACT organized the vigil to memorialize Augustine Morales and to spread awareness that this was the second Sacramento Police shooting in less than two weeks.

Roxanne Morales, Augustine's mother, spoke at the vigil.

"Augustine," Roxanne said. "I'm gonna miss your laughter. Your smile, your jokes."

Police said officers initially responded to reckless driving reports when they noticed a large gathering near a boxing event in North Sacramento hosted by the Houston clothing and event company, Splash Gang.

Police noticed a large crowd running from the building. One person told them that someone had a gun. According to police, an officer ran to the sounds of gunshots and confronted Morales aiming a firearm towards a crowd of people inside the building.

Morales was taken to the hospital where he died. He was the second person Sacramento police shot and killed in 10 days.

Sacramento police shot and killed Michael Wright on Nov. 4 in an apartment complex at 40 Park City Court. Officers said they saw the stabbing as it was happening. Wright died at the scene.

