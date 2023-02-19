CHP arrests suspect in Sacramento freeway shooting

No one was injured in the shooting, authorities said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers with the California Highway Patrol have arrested a man accused of shooting at a car on I-5 in Sacramento Saturday night. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

According to the CHP, officers were patrolling I-5 in the area of Metro Air Parkway due to sideshow activity.

Officers saw a silver Toyota exiting southbound I-5 at a fast speed. Occupants of a black Ford told CHP officers that they were the victims in a road rage incident involving the driver of the Toyota, later identified as 47-year-old Norman Fisher.

Officers say they were able to catch up to Fisher's car and conduct a traffic stop. They learned that Fisher had allegedly fired one round at the black Ford.

A handgun was recovered during the investigation. Fisher was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

