Downtown Sacramento shatters record-high temperature set in 1925

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The all-time hottest temperature in downtown Sacramento was shattered Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said the area has reached 116 degrees so far. Today's high replaces the old record of 114 degrees for Sacramento from July 17, 1925.

According to ABC10 Chief Meteorologist Monica Woods, the morning lows gave the area a big jump as it reached the record afternoon high.

With temperatures reaching the triple-digits and staying there for several days, counties in Northern California have opened cooling centers.

Other cities in the region set new records just a day before like Fairfield, which hit a shocking 117 degrees, smashing their previous all-time high of 114.

