x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

California moves to dismantle nation's largest death row

The plan comes nearly three years after Newsom, a Democrat, imposed a moratorium on executions so long as he is governor.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is moving to dismantle the nation’s largest death row by moving all condemned inmates to other prisons.

They intend to turn what is now death row into a "positive, healing environment.” 

The plan comes nearly three years after Newsom, a Democrat, imposed a moratorium on executions so long as he is governor.

Corrections officials began a voluntary two-year pilot program in January 2020 to move condemned inmates to one of seven prisons. 

They tell The Associated Press that they intend to submit permanent proposed regulations within weeks that would make the transfers mandatory.

Read the full AP story HERE.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more on ABC10

Car explosions under investigation in Sacramento neighborhood

In Other News

Breaking down youth weight gain over the pandemic | Health Beat