Police investigate homicide in North Sacramento area

Officers found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound on the 2700 block of Rio Linda Boulevard around 1 a.m. Sunday. She was later pronounced dead.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are looking for more information about the killing of a woman in the North Sacramento area early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Rio Linda Boulevard around 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Sacramento police.

Sacramento Fire Department personnel took the woman to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Sacramento police are investigating the woman's death as a homicide. Officers have limited information about what led up to the shooting, and there is no information on potential suspects. Detectives will canvass the neighborhood for any potential witnesses or evidence.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after the next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the murder to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.