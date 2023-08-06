'It’s a trying time': Pride flag burned in Antelope being investigated as hate crime

A video taken Wednesday and sent to ABC10 shows three people burning and spraying a pride flag on display at the Martinezmoles house.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANTELOPE, Calif. — An Antelope family's pride flag has been vandalized for a second time, and the sheriff's office says it's being investigated as a hate crime.

A video taken Wednesday and sent to ABC10 shows three people burning and spraying a pride flag on display at the Martinezmoles house. The burnt remains of the flag were left on the doorstep of Johanna Martinezmoles.

Burn marks are still seared into the pavement a day after the vandalism.

“My kids are scared. They are scared... what if they threw something at our house? What if they set our house on fire with a flag attached to it,” said Martinezmoles.

She says the same thing happened to them last year.

“We are led to believe that they live in this community and go to our local schools. My husband is the wrestling coach at Antelope Crossing Middle School, he is a substitute teacher here in town. Most likely these are children that go to school with our kids,” she said.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Amar Gandhi was on the task force that investigated the crime when it first happened in March 2022.

“A hate crime is a hate crime whether it’s committed by a group of 8th grade looking kids or a 65-year-old. The motivation behind it is disgusting and it’s something we are going to investigate all the way through,” said Gandhi.

The Sacramento LGBT Community Center says it's not shocked hateful things continue to happen. Priya Kumar, who works for the center's marketing department, says it’s unfortunate incidents occur during Pride Month.

“The sad thing about the time right now is that there is anti LGBTQ+ rhetoric going around the country, but while it might be more rampant in other states and counties, it’s also present in Sacramento,” said Kumar.

Despite the act of hate at their home, the Martinezmoles family will continue to be an ally. A friend bought her a box of flags after it happened last year.

“It’s hard, it’s a trying time. This is Pride Month and that is our way to represent and show support,” said Martinezmoles.

And while the flag stand was ripped out of the stucco and just the holes remain, a new sign appears on the family’s home with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.

The family says they want to give the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office time to investigate before considering hanging up another flag.