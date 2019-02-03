SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert says no criminal charges will be filed against Sacramento Police Department officers Mercadal and Robinet for the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced during a press conference officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet did not break any laws when they shot Stephon Clark after the 22-year-old ran from them into his grandparents' backyard.

