SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dozens of people signed up to speak at a Sacramento City Council meeting on a proposed homeless shelter in the Meadowview neighborhood.

A majority of the 76 people who asked to speak were opposed to the shelter, not because they’re completely against the idea, but because they feel the plan was rushed.

“It’s lipstick on a pig. short term, not long term,” said a resident named Estelle.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg outlined his proposal for a 24-hour rehousing shelter for women and children at a city-owned parking lot down the street from the Pannell Community Center, next to a solid waste facility.

According to Steinberg’s proposal, the shelter would house up to 100 people with outreach focused on those already living in the neighborhood.

The city council is expected to vote on the shelter after public discussion.

ABC10 Photojournalist Barbara Bingley is covering the meeting. We’ll have more updates as they become available.

