Man shot and killed in Del Paso Heights: 6th homicide death in Sacramento this year

Sacramento police are investigating a deadly shooting on Las Palmas Ave. near Fairfield St.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento police are investigating a homicide in Del Paso Heights, the sixth person killed in gun violence in the city so far this year.

Police say they responded to a report for the shooting on Thursday night just before 8:30, in the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue, near Fairfield St. When officers arrived they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento Fire personnel arrived and declared the man dead.

Police are currently looking for evidence and witnesses. Police say at this point information is limited, there is no motive and no suspect information.

So far in 2021, six people have been shot and killed in Sacramento during five different incidents. Sacramento Police report they have made an arrest in just one of the cases.

This follows a year in which homicide cases increased by 26% in Sacramento. In 2020 alone, a total of 43 people died by homicide. It's a 26% increase compared to 2019 when that number was 34 with zero youth homicides.

With six shooting deaths in January, Sacramento is currently on pace for another big increase in homicides in 2021.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.