SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Regional Transit now touts the title of largest micro-transit provider in the country as it expands its SmaRT Ride program, an on-demand transportation option.

SacRT released a new app Monday, which allowed users in six more regions to request rides to get them around their area.

The SmaRT Ride program started in February in just the Citrus Heights area, which grew to Antelope and Orangevale. Then in 2018, SacRT was awarded a $12 million grant to expand the program. Immediately the SacRT expanded to the Franklin-South Sacramento area and Rancho Cordova.

Now with this latest expansion, SacRT will serve Arden, Carmichael, Downtown, Midtown, East Sacramento, Folsom, Gerber-Calvine, North Sacramento.

Sacramento riders can download the app on their phones through the Google Playstore or the App Store. Once downloaded, passengers can request a ride from a nearby corner or curb and ride to another location in the area that they are.

Jessica Gonzalez, a spokesperson for SacRT, said the riders could ride the SmaRT bus from their location to a nearby bus stop or light rail to leave the area they live.

"You can get to a fixed bus stop or light rail," Gonzalez said. "For some people, you can head down the street or to work."

Gonzalez said she uses the SmaRT Ride to get to work and she finds it easy and user-friendly. She said the SacRT program drops multiple people off to their desired location, like Uber's and Lyft's pool program.

She said the rider could see where the driver is how long it will take them to get to their location in the app.

Riders will also be able to request rides online and on the phone.

The ride can cost up to $2.50 for a single trip or $7 for a day pass. However, if you ride with a group of five people, your ride is free.

