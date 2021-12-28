SacRT extends 'free ride to get your vaccine' program

Riders must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine appointment confirmation in order to get free fare.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) has extended their "Free ride to get your vaccine" program.

The program, which allows riders to use confirmation of a COVID-19 vaccine appointment as a valid fare to get to that appointment, will now run through Mar. 31, 2022.

Riders need to show a COVID-19 vaccine appointment confirmation given in the form of an email, text, or vaccine card. The proof of the appointment will serve as a valid and free fare when used on the date noted in the confirmation.

The confirmation can be printed out and given to the light rail operator or can be a screenshot shown to the operator on a smartphone.

The free rides are available to all vaccination sites including hospitals and pharmacies within SacRT's service area. The program is not available for contracted services by SacRT including Rancho CordoVan.

The Sacramento County Department of Health Services provides a list of vaccination sites in the county and appointment resources on their website.

