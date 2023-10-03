SMUD energy costs to increase as switch to summer 'Time-of-Day' rates nears

SMUD customers are likely going to be paying a bit more on their power bill due to the summer rate adjustments.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) is set to activate their summer "Time-of-Day" rates on Thursday.

Customers could see higher power bills while using electricity during Peak, Mid-Peak or Off-Peak hours through Sept. 30.

Time-of-Day rates increased 2% from the same time last year.

Off-Peak

$0.1350 kWh

Midnight to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday

Off-peak hours have the lowest cost for electricity. Weekends and holidays run on Off-Peak hour rates all day.

Mid-Peak

$0.1827 kWh

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.; 8 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday.

During Mid-Peak hours, electricity is slightly more expensive. Mid-Peak hours occur before and after peak hours Monday through Friday.

Peak

$0.3279 kWh

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Monday through Friday

As the name might imply, electricity is most expensive during Peak hours. Customers will be looking at rates that are more than double what's available during Off-Peak hours. The Peak hours occur Monday through Friday.