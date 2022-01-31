Tickets to Sacramento's Sol Blume festival in Discovery Park go on sale

Cities across the United States will gather together on April 30th in Sacramento, Calif. to share a mutual love of R&B and Soul music at the Sol Blume festival.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sol Blume festival ticket sales have arrived and Sacramento is buzzing!

Ticket sales started today, Monday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at SolBlume.com. Prices start at $200 for two-day passes and $400 for VIP two-day passes.

After two years away, Sol Blume announces its return on April 30 and May 1. The festival did not take place in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return of the music festival will take place in a new location, moving from Cesar Chavez Plaza to along the American River at Discovery Park. The festival also expanded to a two-day event.

“We’ve listened to our Blumers, and this year we are grateful to embrace our new home at Sacramento's historic Discovery Park and expand to a two-day event," said festival founder Fornati Kumeh in a press release. "Sol Blume 2022 marks year three and the best yet, from the lineup to the venue and overall vibe and experience. We can't wait to Blume in Sacramento this Spring."

The event is headlined by Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker, PartyNextDoor, Jorja Smith and dozens of additional acts slated to appear, as well. The appearances of PartyNextDoor and Jorja Smith mark the artists' first, and currently only, U.S. shows so far this year.