Firefighters credit smoke detectors for saving South Sacramento homeowners from fire

The fire was contained to one house despite threatening at least two other nearby homes, fire officials say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Early morning smoke detector alarms awakened and possibly saved South Sacramento homeowners from a fire, crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District said.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, paramedics with the Sacramento Metro Fire District drove to the area of Mirador Way and Del Prado Way in South Sacramento after seeing a column of smoke. On scene, the paramedics discovered a fire in the backyard area of a home and called in more resources.

Firefighters say the fire started in the backyard outdoor kitchen of the home and at one point, threatened at least two other nearby homes.

All occupants of the home were able to evacuate the structure due to smoke detectors which alerted them of the fire, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported during the firefight and the fire did not spread to any other homes.

