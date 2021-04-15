Target opens new store in Midtown Sacramento

The new Target had its soft opening on Thursday, April 15 and will hold a grand opening on Sunday, April 18.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Target opened its newest Sacramento store in Midtown Sacramento on Thursday, but it looks a little bit different than some of its other locations.

The new store, located at 17th and J streets, right across from BevMo!, is one of the company's "small-format stores." A typical Target is around 130,000 square feet in size, but this location is just a fraction of that size coming in at about 23,000 square feet.

The small-format Target is meant to be in urban areas and areas where a full-size Target wouldn't fit.

"Because these spaces cover a lot less ground, our teams have to be extra efficient when planning how to fill each one," Target said in a press release about the small-format stores.

The new Midtown location will have a different assortment of goods than the full-size Target off of Riverside and Broadway. Target figures out the needs of the store based on the size and location, "noting which other businesses are nearby."

According to Target, this is the second small-format location in the greater Sacramento area.

Some features of this new Target are a CVS, Starbucks and there is a parking garage above the store. People can drive up to the garage from J Street.

The new Midtown Target held its soft opening on Thursday and will hold a grand opening on Sunday, April 18.

