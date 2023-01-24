TSA recognizes SacRT with Gold Standard Award for security, emergency preparedness programs

SacRT is one of only four transit agencies across the nation to receive the recognition.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The TSA has awarded the Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) with the agency's highest level of recognition for its transit security and emergency preparedness programs.

SacRT was given the Gold Standard Award Monday, the TSA said in a news release. SacRT is one of only four transit districts nationwide that has received the recognition this year.

The award is given to transit districts that achieve top scores during an annual review of 17 different security and emergency preparedness elements.

The review takes a look at the districts' security plans, security training, drills and exercise programs, public outreach efforts and background checks.

“TSA is pleased to recognize SacRT for achieving excellence in its transit security and emergency preparedness programs. The Gold Standard Award symbolizes SacRT’s commitment to its customers, its adherence to core principles and its leadership in mass transit security,” TSA Assistant Administrator Sonya Proctor said in a statement. “We are proud of the strong partnership between TSA and SacRT and commend them on their continued commitment to transportation security.”

According to the TSA, SacRT stood out during a review of 107 other mass transit agencies which led to them earning their second Gold Standard Award.

