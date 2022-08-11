Power outage impacts voters at Rio Americano High School

The school district said power has since been restored, but an electrician is on the way to make sure things are working properly.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elections officials say voters were not able to get live ballots at the Rio Americano High School Vote Center Tuesday night due to a power outage.

Sacramento County elections spokesperson Janna Haynes said voters will have to do mail-in voting or head to a different polling place if they want to vote in person.

Haynes said there is an electrician on-site currently working on the power outage, but the Vote Center's equipment won't work until power is restored.

She said it is not clear when power will return, but officials with San Juan Unified School District, which Rio Americano High is in, say power has since been restored.

"We are aware of power issues affecting some parts of Rio Americano's campus in the past hour, but to our knowledge, power has now been restored. We also have an electrician on their way to make sure power is running OK," said Raj Rai, district spokesperson.

A list of other vote centers in the region can be found HERE.

RELATED: