When you can expect local pharmacies to have the free government-issued N95 masks

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), there will be a limit of three free N95 masks per person through this program.

Here is when pharmacies expect these free N95 masks to be available to residents:

CVS Pharmacy:

According to CVS, the supply of N95 masks they received from the federal government is being distributed to nearly 9,800 CVS Pharmacy locations on a rolling basis.

"Inventory has begun arriving at these select stores and pharmacies and will continue on a rolling basis as additional supply becomes available," a CVS Health spokesperson told ABC10.

CVS says there will be signs posted at the front of their stores to indicate N95 mask availability.

Walgreens:

According to Walgreens, the first N95 mask shipments have started to arrive at the Walgreens warehouses.

"As of Feb. 1, masks have begun to roll out to the first wave of stores and will continue to roll out into additional stores in the coming days and weeks," Walgreens said in a statement. "We anticipate all participating stores will receive supply by mid-February."

Walgreens will frequently update its N95 mask program store locator as stores receive their shipments.

To find a Walgreens near you distributing free N95 masks, click HERE.

Walmart:

"We anticipate masks will be available by the second week of February at the front of more than 5,100 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across the country," a Walmart spokesperson told ABC10.

Rite Aid:

According to Rite Aid, they anticipate all their stores will have the free N95 masks by early February.

"Please visit the mask table or the pharmacy checkout to receive your three free N95 masks while supplies last," Rite Aid said in a statement.

Here is a list of other local retailers carrying the free N95 masks:

Find your local Health Mart Pharmacy HERE.

A full list of retailers carrying free N95 masks as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program can be found HERE.

Sacramento residents are encouraged to call their local pharmacy and inquire about the free N95 masks.