Woman 'severely injured' in crash involving jet ski, boat near Tiscornia Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was "seriously injured" in a crash involving a jet ski and a boat near Tiscornia Park in Sacramento, officials said.

Rescue crews with the Sacramento Fire Department were called out to the scene near the Sacramento and American River confluence just before 1 p.m. Monday, July 5. When first responders arrived at the scene, the woman had already been pulled from the water by another boater.

Rescuers took over care of the woman before she was rushed to the hospital with “significant injuries,” authorities said. The victim has only been identified as a woman in her twenties.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

