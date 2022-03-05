10 events happening this weekend in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of 10 events going on for your weekend!
Saturday, Mar. 5
- 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 5
- Located on 2nd Street in Downtown Marysville
- Organized by The Bok Kai Parade
- The Bok Kai Festival and Parade is held annually in Marysville in the second month of the Lunar Chinese New Year. Shop at the marketplace, watch the parade trail down Downtown Marysville's streets, and watch the lions do a blessing dance!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 5
- Located at Folsom Historic District (915 Sutter St., Suite 110, Folsom)
- Organized by the Folsom Historic District
- The Folsom Historic District invites you to cover their street in chalk art. They'll even provide the chalk! Invite friends and family to this free event. Prizes will be awarded!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 5
- Located on Capitol Mall in Sacramento
- Organized by the Runnin' for Rhett Foundation and Capitol Beer Fest
- Capitol Beer Fest has some of the nation's best brewers, local food trucks, and live music all to enjoy in just 4 hours!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 5
- Located at the Golden 1 Center (500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento)
- Organized by V101 Sacramento and the Golden 1 Center
- V101 is throwing a freestyle explosion throwback jam! There will be an impressive lineup of classic hip hop stars together in Sacramento!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 5
- Located at District 30 (1022 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by District 30
- Celebrate the end of the Mardi Gras season at District 30 where DJ Oasis and DJ OhMyJosh will be spinning it on the 1's and 2's like Sacramento's bayou!\
- More information about this event HERE.
Saturday and Sunday
- 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Located at DRIP Espresso (1004 24th St,, Sacramento)
- Organized by DRIP Espresso
- Join the sisters of DRIP for their final soft launch before their Grand Opening Party!
- More information about this event HERE.
Sunday, Mar. 6
- 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 6th
- Located at 1324 Arden Wy., Sacramento
- Organized by SacTown's Finest Market
- Small businesses and nonprofits in Sacramento ranging from clothes, shoes, crystals, handmade products, self-care, food, and more! Happens every first Sunday of the month.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 6
- Located at Solomon's (730 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by River City Marketplace and Solomons
- Shop a selection of vintage, vinyl, and handmade every first Sunday of the Month at Solomons, a community gathering place celebrating culture, cocktails, and music.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 6
- Located at UC Davis's Conference & Welcome Center (550 Alumni Ln., Davis)
- Organized by UC Davis
- This is a free, educational event for the entire community! This year, instead of traveling to individual museums, participating collections will gather at an expo-style event at the UC Davis Conference Center. Here, visitors can engage with many of UC Davis’ biological collections while meeting and talking with related students and scientists.
- More information about this event HERE.
- 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 6
- Located at 6240 Excelsior Rd., Sacramento
- Organized by Foreign Native and A New Kitchen
- This Sunday, Foreign Native is hosting another Open Mic. This time, they're bringing out the tiny desk and showcasing local talent. Plus, there are tacos, vendors, drinks, and a special guest!
- More information about this event HERE.
- 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 6
- Located at Westminster Presbyterian Church (1300 N St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Westminster Presbyterian Church
- Solmaaz Adeli together with Lee Hoffman, and duo Aden & Andrew Barbuta will perform the music of international women composers in this afternoon of music and conversation. Donations will go to Women's Empowerment - a WPC mission - and the musicians.
- More information about this event HERE.
