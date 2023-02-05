1 dead, 3 wounded in downtown Stockton shooting

The deadly shooting came just three hours after another nearby homicide which police say is not connected.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Stockton has left a man dead and three people hurt, Stockton Police officials said.

According to police, four people were shot around 2:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Fremont Street. All of the victims, described as adult men, were taken to an area hospital where one of them died.

The other three victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. On Sunday morning, officials said there was no motive or releasable suspect information in the case.

The deadly shooting came just three hours after a separate triple shooting that left one person dead near a bar less than a mile away. Police officials say that despite their close proximity, the homicide cases are unrelated.

In a Facebook post, the Stockton Police Officers Association said that the back-to-back homicides left law enforcement resources depleted.

"Last night several officers worked overtime on graveyard patrol to fill vacancies and swing shift held over hours after their shift ended to assist with the homicide investigations," the post said. "These homicides represented 2 of the over 1000 calls for service we responded to over a 24-hour period. These mass shootings absorbed nearly all of our resources, leaving other emergencies to hold for hours."

The shootings happened during a bustling night in Stockton's downtown district with bars open in the area and a Disney on Ice event at happening at the Stockton Arena.

Witnesses and those with information on either shootings are asked to call detectives at 209-937-8377. Stockton Crime Stoppers, at 209-946-0600, is offering anonymity and a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

The Sunday morning shootings marked the city's sixth and seventh homicide cases so far in 2023.

