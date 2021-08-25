'For my kids, speak up': Grieving husband, father in Stockton seeking justice for wife killed 1 year ago

38-year old Tonya Wales was shot on her birthday, no arrests have been made and there are no known motives.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One year after Tonya Wales was killed, police have no known motives or suspects for the case.

Wales was a 38-year-old mother of three and a wife of twelve years.

She was shot and killed on her birthday, August 25th, 2021.

"Tonya, she had a great heart. I mean, she put everybody else above herself," said her very emotional widowed husband who wanted to keep his identity concealed.

It was the first time he had spoken publicly about his wife's case.

"She just tried to help people. I heard from many friends that told me that she helped them a lot," her husband said.

Wales was found shot and killed in a car around 6:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

The murder took place at the Polo Run apartment complex off East Hammer Lane and Palisades Drive in North Stockton.

There are still no known motive or suspects a year later, according to Stockton Police.

"All I know is somebody knows something. Somebody heard or saw something," he said.

He says his kids have taken their mother's loss very hard and has a message for whoever holds the tip that can give his family justice.

"For my kids, speak up. Say something for them."

If you know something about the Tonya Wales case, you can submit a tip anonymously by calling Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

Callers could be eligible for a cash reward if a tip leads to an arrest.

