x
Stockton

Human remains found in connection to 40-year-old Stockton missing person case

Partial remains were found at an East County location that was searched related to the case.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Partial human remains were found in San Joaquin County in relation to a missing person's case from over 40 years ago, according to a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.  

According to a FBI Tweet, Jose Esuaro "Che" Dominguez was last seen leaving his Stockton home on August 2, 1981, to meet friends at a park. 

The sheriff's office said the human remains were found at an East County location that was searched last week. They didn't release any other information saying that it's an ongoing investigation. 

