Tunnels to Towers Foundation pays off home mortgage of slain Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn

"Words can’t express our gratitude, and the gratitude of Officer Inn’s family that he was forced to leave behind."

STOCKTON, Calif. — The nonprofit Tunnels to Towers Foundation paid off the home mortgage of slain Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn.

Inn worked with the Stockton Police Department since December of 2015. On May 11, he was shot and killed while responding to an domestic violence situation. He's survived by his wife, who is a fellow officer at the department, his son, stepson and stepdaughter.

The mortgage payoff was one of 50 from Tunnels to Towers, noted as the largest one-day mortgage payoff in the nonprofit's history. It was made possible in part by an outpouring of support the foundation saw as the country observed the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“This year, Americans came together to remember the incredible loss of life that occurred 20 years ago when evil struck at the heart of our great nation. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation promised to NEVER FORGET what happened on that day and so many people across the country have joined us on our mission of doing good by giving back to our heroes, both living and fallen. Thanks to the generosity of this great nation, these 50 families will never have to worry about making another mortgage payment, and will always have a place to call home,” said Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller in a news release.

The Stockton Police Officers Association, which still has Inn's photo as their cover photo on Facebook, expressed their gratitude for the act.

"The incredible organization, Tunnel to Towers, has graciously paid off the home of our fallen Officer Jimmy Inn, who was tragically murdered in the line of duty on May 11, 2021," the SPOA said on Facebook. "Words can’t express our gratitude, and the gratitude of Officer Inn’s family that he was forced to leave behind. Thank you so much!"

WATCH ALSO: