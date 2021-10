Marianna Huerta ran away from home on Saturday at around 5 p.m., according to the Stockton Police Department.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are asking for help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on Saturday.

Marianna Huerta ran away from home at around 5 p.m. She is described as 5'03" and weighs 128 pounds.

Police believe she could possibly be in the South Stockton area. It is not clear where exactly she was last seen.

Those who have information about where Huerta is are asked to call 209-937-8377.