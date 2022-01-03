Amazon Parrot returned after being stolen from Stockton pet store

Security camera video shows the moments a parrot, valued at $5,000 is stolen from Stockton's Carter's Pet Mart.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Ryan Carter, owner of a small chain of pet stores based in Stockton called "Carter's Pet Mart", has become accustomed to filing police reports and reviewing security camera videos in recent months due to a string of store burglaries.

"The theft is just out of hand," Carter said. "It's growing rapidly, more than ever, during these times."

Sunday morning, employees informed Carter about another burglary, but this time, the item stolen was still breathing.

Carter says on Sunday around 10 a.m., an unidentified thief entered his store on March Lane in Stockton. The man, who allegedly entered carrying a tool, walked around the store before going to the birdcage that houses a Blue-Fronted Amazon Parrot, valued at $5,000.

That is where Carter says the thief used his tool to cut the chain off of the cage and reached in, grabbing the parrot. After swaddling the bird in an awaiting towel, video shows the thief running out of the front doors of the business as employees tried to catch up.

"He ran and jumped into the van of an older guy who drove off with them," Carter said. "The bird was squawking and holding on by his two feet as he was trying to get loose."

The incident was captured on video from the store's security cameras which Carter posted to social media. The response from the community began pouring in with regular customers and social media users spreading the word.

"The amount of shares it gets, the amount of calls we get, the amount of information... I mean, it's just amazing to see that," Carter said. "Even in tough times, the community can really come together and there are so many good people out there that help you."

Within hours of Carter's post going public, a woman who identified herself as the daughter of the thief safely returned the parrot to police.

Carter says based on security camera video, he believes the thieves targeted his store in the days leading up to the unusual burglary.

"We understood, after it happened, they've been staking out for a couple of days, coming in and looking at the bird," Carter said. "If they're willing to go to that level- of (stealing) an animal- I mean, it goes to show that they're willing to go at any rate to get what they want."

According to Carter, the parrot is now doing well after being calmed down by pet store employees.

"The employees were just in distraught," Carter said. "We take care of (birds) on the daily, and they love them and they create bonds with them."

After the startling burglary, Carter says he has installed plexiglass doors on the bird cages and moved them to a position where employees will have better eyesight.

While he hopes to deter thieves with his short-term fixes, Carter is also hoping for relief after what has become a difficult start to the new year for his small business.

"It upsets me and as a business owner. It makes things tougher. You try to have all this nice stuff, and you know, they're just constantly trying to find a way to rip it off," Carter said. "There's not many consequences these days, and they get away with it."

