San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies investigate homicide in Stockton

Sheriff's officials said a suspect driving a dark-colored Chrysler 300 with two red stripes on the side was last seen driving eastbound on Fremont Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a homicide suspect, who was driving a dark-colored Chrysler 300 that has two red stripes on the side.

Sheriff's officials said a man was killed after multiple people were shot on the corner of Fremont Street and Oro Avenue.

The suspect was last seen driving eastbound on Fremont Street. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous by sheriff's officials.

Sheriff's officials did not release any more information regarding the victim as of publication.

Anyone who has information regarding this killing, sheriff's officials are asking to call 209-468-4400.