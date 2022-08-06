2 people found shot after car crashes into apartment complex in Stockton

One person died at the scene and the other person was taken to a hospital, according to the Stockton Police Department.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead and another person is wounded after being shot in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Stockton.

Officers responded to reports that a car crashed into an apartment complex near Mariners Drive and Hammer Lane around 12:40 a.m., according to the Stockton Police Department.

An officer opened the car door and two men had been shot, the Stockton Police Department told ABC10.

One of the people died at the scene and the other person was taken to a local hospital for what police describe as "non-life-threatening injuries." There was no additional information about how the two men were shot.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with more information can call the Stockton Police Department at the non-emergency number (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

STOCKTON CRIME IN CONTEXT

The increase in homicide cases in Stockton during the early months of 2022 came on the heels of a decline in 2021, where police reported fewer homicides ending the year with a total of 38 cases.

While that’s not the lowest number the department has dealt with in the past 12 years, it is below the annual average of 40 homicide cases per year since 1995.

In response to the rise in homicides, community groups held prayer vigils and outreach events meant to unite Stockton residents against violence.

Activists have called on the community to show up to such events and work with local organizations such as Advance Peace, Faith in the Valley, Lighthouse of the Valley and the Office of Violence Prevention to discourage crime and help impacted communities heal.

In an interview with ABC10 in March, Stockton City Manager Harry Black said the Stockton Police Department is trying to prevent more deaths by working more on intelligence gathering and cooperating with federal partners such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshall's Service.

The city is also working to improve its crime prevention, intervention and fighting strategy, Black said. Representatives with the city's Office of Violence Prevention are working to be more present in communities impacted by crime. The office's 'peacekeepers program' places mediators and mentors in high crime areas.