Stockton man wanted for attempted murder after alleged stabbing

A 24-year-old man is wanted by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office for allegedly stabbing a woman late Monday night in Stockton.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a suspect in an attempted murder case.

The sheriff's office said on Facebook they received a call of a stabbing around 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 near State Route 99 and East Fremont Street in Stockton. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a woman with serious injuries. She was taken to an area hospital where she is said to be in "critical condition."

Law enforcement has named D Angelo Dijon Webb, 24, in the alleged incident. The sheriff's office believe he fled in a 2015 Silver Chevy Equinox with license plate # 7KBE022. Deputies think he is armed with a knife.

The sheriff's office believe he took off with another woman and child following the stabbing. The child was found safe, but deputies say the woman is still missing.

If anyone has information about Webb's or the woman's whereabouts or any information about the stabbing, they are asked to call 209-468-4400.

