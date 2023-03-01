All Stockton parks close due to tree hazards

Stockton officials are discouraging people from accessing, passing through or walking near city parks.

STOCKTON, Calif. — All Stockton parks are now closed to the public due to tree hazards, according to city officials.

Rain and wind have surfaced tree roots and branches have been weakened by years of drought conditions. Recent and upcoming storms have softened the ground and many trees and other branches are falling.

Officials will be posting signage discouraging people from accessing, passing through or walking near city parks. Trees that have fallen in parks and are not blocking structures, vehicles, sidewalks, or streets, will be addressed after forecasted storm systems have passed, according to city officials.

Residents are asked to report trees that have fallen into streets or the public right-of-way by calling (209) 937-8341. For emergencies, call 911.