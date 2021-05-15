14-year-old dies after crashing stolen car, Stockton police say

The teen driver led Stockton police officers on a car chase before crashing into a tree, according to the police department.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 14-year-old is dead after crashing a stolen car during a police chase on Saturday, Stockton Police Department said.

Officers said they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle near El Dorado and Fremont Streets at around 12:41 a.m. The driver then led officers on about a 2-minute chase before crashing into a tree at El Dorado and E. Stadium Streets.

Law enforcement officers said the teen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. A young girl was also in the car and she was not injured in the crash according to the Stockton Police Department.

The Stockton Police Department said it is still investigating the crash and stolen vehicle.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9