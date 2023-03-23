Police: Tracy man arrested after beating girlfriend, killing dog

Police say 39-year-old Michael Garcia assaulted his girlfriend and killed their dog

TRACY, Calif. — A man is behind bars and facing charges of kidnapping and animal cruelty after a domestic violence report in Tracy.

According to a news release, the call came in from a home on the 1900 block of Bridle Creek Circle around 5 p.m. Monday.

Police say 39-year-old Michael Garcia brutally assaulted his girlfriend throughout the day and killed their dog during the assault. He left before police arrived.

Garcia was found and arrested on West Kavanaugh Avenue, Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

