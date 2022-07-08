Car rolls over injuring 1, blocking I-80 near Clipper Gap, officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been injured after a car carrying a camper trailer overturned on westbound I-80 in Placer County Sunday, officials with the Placer Hills Fire Protection District said in a post on Facebook.
The car overturned on I-80 Sunday near the Clipper Gap or Placer Hills Road exit causing all but one lane of the freeway to be closed in the westbound direction.
One person was taken to a local trauma center with minor injuries, officials said. The California Highway Patrol, Placer County Sheriff's Office and Caltrans all responded to the scene along with Placer Hills firefighters and paramedics.
Caltrans officials said there is no estimated time as to when the roadway may fully reopen.
