A spokesperson for the Turlock Fire Department described it as a small fire in a speaker within one of the theater rooms.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock movie theater was temporarily evacuated after a small fire sparked in a speaker Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for the Turlock Fire Department said the small fire happened in one of the theater rooms.

"Power was secured to the speaker by theater personnel. We arrived and confirmed it was out," the Turlock Fire spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.

