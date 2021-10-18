Man dies after being hit by train in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. — One man is dead after being hit by train in Turlock early Monday morning.
The Turlock Police Department said the man was walking around the intersection of North Olive Avenue and North First Street before being hit by a northbound train around 2:37 a.m. Police said he was on the tracks wearing all black at the time of the collision.
First responders arrived to find the 41-year-old man dead.
Anyone with information on the collision can call Officer Cherish Hood at (209) 668-6529.
