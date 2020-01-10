Vallejo police officer fired for violating policies

One of the violations was for "engaging in unsafe conduct and neglect for basic firearm safety during the incident," according to a press release.

VALLEJO, Calif. — A Vallejo police officer was fired on Thursday for not following department policies.

The former officer, Ryan McMahon, was fired after the department finished an Internal Affairs investigation. The investigation found that McMahon violated department policies, including "engaging in unsafe conduct and neglect for basic firearm safety during the incident," according to a press release.

“Any conduct outside the level of professionalism this City deserves will not be tolerated by the Vallejo Police Department,” said Chief of Police Shawny Williams in the press release.

McMahon was the officer who shot and killed 33-year-old Ronell Foster after stopping him for riding his bike without a headlamp in 2018. The Solano County District Attorney found McMahon was justified in using deadly force against Foster, but the city of Vallejo eventually paid the family $5.7 million after they sued McMahon.

"I understand we have a long way to go in rebuilding trust among the residents of Vallejo and I will continue to take the necessary steps to better serve this community," said Williams.

