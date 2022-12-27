More than 40 vehicles broken into overnight around Sacramento apartment complex

They all happened in the area around the 2300 block of American River Drive.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating after several dozen vehicles were broken into early Tuesday morning.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, they received reports of car break-ins in the 2300 block of American River Drive, near the American River Commons apartment complex.

Officers found around 47 vehicles in the area with damage along with evidence of the burglaries.

Additional detectives responded to the scene and the burglaries are under investigation.

Sacramento police say they also responded to a report of 14 vehicle burglaries in the 7400 block of Brighton Avenue, a few miles west from American River Drive.

