Bennett Fire forces some Grass Valley residents to evacuate

There is not much known about the Bennett Fire other than it started in the Whispering Pines area after 3:30 p.m.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A new wildfire called the Bennett Fire has forced mandatory evacuation orders for some Grass Valley residents.

The Grass Valley Police Department is asking residents living in evacuation zone GRS-E222 to leave. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area and to leave the roads clear for those trying to evacuate. Zone GRS-E381, which includes Atria and Crystal Ridge Assisted Living is under a shelter-in-place.

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services is issuing evacuation warnings for those living in the zones GRS-E271 and NCO-E279. People who need additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock are asked to consider leaving immediately.

The Bennett Fire has burned 25 acres and has no containment. It is currently burning near East Bennett Road and Lava Rock Avenue.

Nevada Union High School is acting as a temporary evacuation point for those fleeing the Bennett Fire.

A CodeRED Emergency Alert has been issued by the @GrassValleyPD:

This is the Grass Valley Police Department issuing an Evacuation ORDER for a Wildfire affecting zone GRS-E222; EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY. Check https://t.co/x0UEl15gmO for updates pic.twitter.com/e6wBikuJEW — Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) August 25, 2021

Below is a Snapchat video of firefighters attempting to put out the Bennett Fire.

The Bennett Fire forced the Sierra College Nevada County Campus to close. The Rocklin campus is not impacted by the flames.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

