Wildfire

Destiny Christian Church offers support to wildfire survivors

The church hosted a recent event where survivors could receive clothes, gas cards, and other necessities.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Destiny Christian Church of Rocklin, California has launched a response care team to provide resources to those who are being affected by the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties.

The church community has donated numerous items that are being made available to survivors at the Destiny Threads boutique, where individuals and families can shop for clothes and other necessities at no cost.

Pastor Greg Farrington says the church community wants those who are experiencing a difficult time to feel welcomed and cared for.

“We want to give people a chance to feel like, 'Hey, there’s a place that cares about me,'” Farrington said.

On Sept. 10, some 200 wildfire survivors gathered at the Rocklin boutique for clothing, gas and grocery cards, food and prayer.

The church is planning to host another event for wildfire survivors on Oct. 5. If you are in need, know someone that is, or would like to offer support yourself – Visit Destiny Christian Church by clicking here.

