Family of 2 killed in Zogg Fire react to Cal Fire investigation into PG&E equipment

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — She was the little angel in her family. Feyla Rose McLeod, 8, loved baking and animals of all kinds.

"She had so many dreams and that was taken away from her," said Suzie Bewley, Feyla’s grandmother.

Feyla and her mother, Alaina Mcleod, were two of four people who didn't make it out alive while trying to escape the Zogg Fire that ignited in late September in Shasta County. In all, four people were killed in the fire.

"We lost our granddaughter. We lost our daughter-in-law,” said Bewley.

Suzie Bewley and Rob Hunt are now holding up their son who has lost his home, wife, and child. As they all grieve, they also are demanding answers from PG&E.

According to a new report PG&E sent to regulators, the utility is again under investigation for potentially sparking a deadly fire. The company already pleaded guilty over the summer to America's biggest-ever corporate homicide for its role in the 2018 Camp Fire, which claimed 84 lives.

On Friday, Cal Fire informed PG&E they'd seized some of the utility company's equipment near where the Zogg Fire started in a community called Igo, Calif.

Cal Fire won't comment until the investigation is finished, and PG&E said it is cooperating. A determination could take months, but ABC10 does know some of the basic facts.

PG&E confirmed to local news outlets that while it shut off power for Redding on September 27, it did not cut power in Igo, despite winds of about 30 mph. Feyla's grandparents say they think disaster could have been avoided.

"They should have cut the power in the first place," said Hunt.

"It was a decision they didn't make and they need to be held accountable for these two precious souls lives," Bewley agreed.

If PG&E is found responsible for the Zogg Fire, it would be the latest in a string of deadly disasters going back about a decade. PG&E has paid damages for causing disasters that have killed a total of 139 people since 2010.

But Hunt told ABC10 no amount of money will bring his loved ones back.

