Governor Gavin Newsom secures federal grants to help battle Lightning Complex Fire, Jones Fire

CALIFORNIA, USA — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the state has secured two federal grants that will help battle multiple wildfires currently burning thousands of acres.

The Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAG) come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The money will go towards ensuring firefighters have the vital resources needed to suppress the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Napa County and the Jones Fire burning in Nevada County.

The LNU Lighting Complex, comprised of the Hennessey Fire and Gamble Fire, has burned more than 7,000 acres. Evacuations are underway as the fire threatens homes near Lake Hennessey and Zinfandel.

The Jones Fire has burned more than 500 acres, causing evacuations, the closure of part of highway 49 and school closings in Nevada City.

The grants, provided through the President's Disaster Relief Fund, will help local, state and tribal agencies by giving them the opportunity to apply for a 75% reimbursement of fire suppression costs, according to a release from the governer's office.

The National Weather Service released a Red Flag warning as high winds have made for dangerous fire conditions throughout the region.

The Napa and Nevada County Sheriff’s Offices, CAL FIRE, Cal OES Fire and Rescue, Cal OES Law Enforcement and Cal OES regional personnel are working with the incident response agencies to address all emergency management, law enforcement, evacuation and mutual aid needs for the fire.