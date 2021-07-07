Portion of I-80 near Blue Canyon shutdown due to vegetation fire

The shutdown is affecting the eastbound lanes of the highway in an area west of Blue Canyon in Placer County.

BLUE CANYON, Calif. — A vegetation fire has prompted parts of I-80 to shutdown as firefighters battle the blaze, California Highway Patrol said.

The shutdown is affecting the eastbound lanes of the highway in an area west of Blue Canyon in Placer County. Cal Fire and Alta Fire Protection District are responding.

There is no information on when crews expect lanes to reopen.

In a video provided by CHP - Gold Run, the fire is small, but is sending up large plumes of dark black smoke. The area where the flames can be seen is full of dense vegetation and trees.

CHP did not say what started the fire, but there appears to be some sort of blackened vehicle or equipment visible in the video of the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.