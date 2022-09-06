Mosquito Fire in Tahoe National Forest: Evacuations, Maps, Updates

Officials said the fire is burning near the Oxbow Reservoir in Tahoe National Forest.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are calling for evacuations in Gorman Ranch, Michigan Bluff and Chicken Hawk due to the so-called Mosquito Fire.

The United States Forest Service said the fire was burning near the Oxbow Reservoir in Tahoe National Forest. The blaze has grown to about 50 acres in size and has spotted over the north fork of the American River.

Crews are dealing with very steep and inaccessible terrain as they try to get the fire under control.

The Foresthill Fire Protection District said the spot fire that developed from it prompted the evacuations for Gorman Ranch and Michigan Bluff. Chicken Ranch was added to the evacuations list just before 10 p.m. Authorities said the fire has crossed Mosquito Ridge Road to the east.

An evacuation warning was issued for Baker Ranch. No structures are threatened at this time.

Wildfire Preps

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

