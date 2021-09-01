Strong winds push California wildfire closer to Lake Tahoe | Evacuations, road closures and updates

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif — Flames raced across treetops and through drought-stricken vegetation as firefighters scrambled to keep the Caldor Fire from reaching a resort city at the southern tip of Lake Tahoe.
The flames forced new evacuations for some residents across the state line in Nevada in Douglas County. The town of South Lake Tahoe, home to more than 20,000 people, was also evacuated. More than 53,000 people have been evacuated so far because of the fire.
South Lake Tahoe is normally bustling with thousands of summer tourists. But streets are eerily empty after rapid growth of the Caldor Fire forced a mass evacuation and triggered hours of gridlocked traffic. The fire was roughly three miles for Lake Tahoe on Tuesday.
David Duet, who camps with friends in a meadow in South Lake Tahoe, said they didn’t evacuate because they “don’t really have anywhere else to go." He said they have bicycles, but no vehicle.
John Rhodes and four neighbors chose to remain in the South Lake Tahoe area, in their Meyers neighborhood, in defiance of the evacuation order issued Monday in order to defend their homes from encroaching flames. The group, who included off-duty firefighters, used hoses and hydrant water to create a perimeter around the neighborhood and ventured to the fire line in Christmas Valley to see if firefighters needed assistance
The National Weather Service warns critical weather conditions through Wednesday could include extremely low humidity, dry fuel and gusts up to 30 mph.
The fire is named the Caldor Fire, after the road where it started on Aug. 14 near the community of Grizzly Flats. That is about 35 miles from Lake Tahoe. The fire as of Tuesday morning spanned about 300 square miles, with nearly 4,000 firefighters trying to stop it.
Twenty five helicopters are dumping water and retardant on the fire, as airplane tankers are also being used as smoky conditions allow them to fly.
Evacuations and Road Closures
Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.
Evacuation centers
El Dorado County Shelters
- Green Valley Community Church, Placerville
- Cameron Park CSD, Cameron Park
- Rolling Hills Church, El Dorado Hills
Nevada County Shelter
- Truckee Veterans Hall, 10214 High St, Truckee
Amador County
- Temporary Evacuation Point Italian Picnic Grounds, Sutter Creek
Nevada State Shelter
- Reno/Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno
- Douglas County Community Center, Gardnerville - At Capacity
- Carson City Community Center, Carson City - At Capacity
- Carson High School, Carson City - At Capacity
Animal Evacuation Centers:
- El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals), Diamond Springs. For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795
- Saureel Vineyards (large animals), Placerville - FULL
- Amador County Fairgrounds (large animal)- for Amador County residents only, Plymouth
- Italian Picnic Grounds in Sutter Creek
- Douglas County Animal Services (small animal), Gardnerville. (775) 782-9061
- East to West Coast Grooming, Gardnerville. (775) 450-1743
- Douglas County Animal Services (livestock) Douglas County Fairgrounds, Gardnerville. (775) 782-9061
Accounts to follow
Evacuation Maps
A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.
An evacuation map from the Amador County Sheriff's Office can be viewed HERE.
A map of evacuations in Alpine County is available HERE.
Online Structure Damage Map
An online structure damage map is available by clicking HERE or viewing below. To locate your home, type in the address in the top left corner. If you don't see an icon, the structure has not yet been identified.
Wildfire map
Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.
Wildfire Preps
If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.
The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.
Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.
PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.
