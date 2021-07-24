Tamarack Fire explodes to 65,152 acres going beyond Alpine County | Evacuations, maps, updates

Alpine County Sheriff's Department removed mandatory evacuation orders for Mesa Vista residents on Saturday.

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — The Tamarack Fire has grown to about 65,152 acres and is 4% contained on Saturday, according to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

Alpine County Sheriff's Department removed mandatory evacuation orders for Mesa Vista residents.

Residents who live in Mesa Vista could now return to their homes, according to the sheriff's department.

About 13 buildings across the Nevada border were reported to have been either damaged or destroyed due to the Tamarack Fire, according to Douglas County.

Accounts to follow:

Mandatory evacuations

The following locations and their surrounding areas are under a mandatory evacuation, according to Alpine County:

Markleeville

Grover Hot Springs

Shay Creek

Marklee Village

Carson River Resort

Alpine Village

Blue Lakes Road

Wolf Creek Campground

Silver Creek Campground

Sierra Pines

Upper Manzanita

Lower Manzanita

Crystal Springs

Diamond Valley Road

Topaz Ranch Estates

Topaz Lake areas

Evacuation Warning

Leviathan Mine Road

Holbrook Junction

Evacuation Center

Douglas County Community Senior Center in Gardnerville, Nevada

Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center, 3939 Carter Dr., Wellington, Nevada

St Gall Catholic Church is offering fire victims help with clothing and household items. The church office is open M-F from 9-2. http://www.saintgall.org

Smith Valley High School, 20 Day Lane, Smith, Nev.

Animal Evacuation Center

Carson City Fairgrounds - large animals and livestock

Dressler Park, 23 Circle Drive, Wellington, Nevada - livestock

Road Closures

State Route 4 is closed from Ebbetts Pass to State Route 89

State Route 88 remains closed from Picketts Junction to the California-Nevada state line.

Route 89 is closed from the Route 88 Junction at Woodfords to the Alpine/Mono County Line.

Route 89 is closed from Route 395 to the Alpine/Mono County Line.

Monitor Pass/Route 89 in northern Mono County is closed

U.S. 395 is CLOSED from Route 108 to the Nevada State Line

Wildfire Map

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

WATCH ALSO FROM ABC10: Weekend Weather Wildfire Smoke Update and Forecast

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9