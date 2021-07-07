Woodland teen arrested for attempted murder in connection to April shooting, police say

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Woodland teen was arrested for attempted murder after a months-long investigation by the Gang Task Force into a shooting from late April.
The original incident happened on April 25, 2021, when Woodland police officers were called out to a reported shooting in a neighborhood on North Kern Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The case was handed over to the Gang Task Force, who began collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. The task force’s investigation led them to arrest a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting.
The suspect’s name is being withheld due to their age. The suspect was booked into the Yolo County Juvenile Detention facility on a complaint of attempted murder along with a gang enhancement.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Investigations Bureau tip-line at 530-661-7851.