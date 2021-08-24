Larry Elder speaks about recall campaign, recent controversies, and more | Newsom Recall Updates

In a lengthy conversation, conservative talk show host Larry Elder said he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

In a lengthy conversation, conservative talk show host Larry Elder said he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

When asked if he will run again for governor in 2022, Elder said "I am very likely to do that."

"A lot of my contributors have asked me to stay in the game in the unlikely event that I don't become governor after September the 14th," he added. "So in all probability, I will do just that.

Just like Governor Gavin Newsom, Elder has not participated in any of the debates so far. In an interview, he addressed some of the questions that were asked of the other recall contenders.

Key Dates

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46 after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

