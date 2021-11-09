16 pedestrians killed in traffic collisions in 2021 in Sacramento, police say

There were 15 pedestrians deaths reported in 2020. Sacramento police are educating the public how pedestrians, drivers could stay safe.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There have been at least 16 pedestrians killed in traffic collisions across Sacramento in 2021, which is a rising trend over the last three years, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said the trend began in 2019 with 13 fatal collisions and 15 in 2020. This is a trend that law enforcement officers are hoping to end by educating violators on the issue.

Ken Collier, with the Sacramento Police Department's traffic enforcement team, told ABC10 that speed remains the biggest factor in most fatal crashes involving pedestrians.

Sacramento Police data shows pedestrians have been found at fault in related crashes 75% of the time.

"Our drivers have to drive safe and our pedestrians have to be aware of how they manipulate themselves across our roadways,” Collier said.

Aside from drivers watching their speed, officers say to avoid driving distracted, blocking crosswalks and never drive impaired.

Police ask pedestrians to avoid being a victim of a traffic collision by always using crosswalks.